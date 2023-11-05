WATCH: Rangers fans camp overnight outside meet and greet location in Arlington to see Adolis Garcia 

Adolis Garcia delivered when needed the most and handed the Texas Rangers their first-ever World Series in a stellar postseason. Now he is reaping the rewards as fans queued 28 hours for a meet-and-greet event to get a glimpse of him.

Garcia was the driving force in the Texas Rangers' offense setting numerous postseason records. He recorded the most RBIs in a postseason with 22, 15 of them coming in the ALCS against the Houston Astros, where he also won the MVP. Carrying on from there, Garcia hit a game-clinching walk-off solo home run to give an advantage to the Rangers in Game 1 of the World Series.

Unfortunately, an injury in Game 3 of the Fall Classic meant he would miss out on finishing the job. However, the offense completed wins in Game 4 and 5 against the Arizona Diamondbacks to get the victory.

The Rangers went back to Arlington to celebrate their success. Garcia was lined up for numerous events including a meet-and-greet session with fans. Videos from the event suggested that people waited in line for over 28 hours before the event.

"Texas Ranger fans are camped out in front of Academy in Arlington to meet Rangers right fielder Adolis Garcia Sunday at 3pm. First in line, Saul Reyes from Fort Worth who arrived at 11am Saturday morning," a fan posted on Twitter.

Adolis Garcia to be fully fit in a month after back injury

Adolis Garcia suffered from lower back tightness during the World Series. His injury is expected to heal within 38 days, the usual estimated time for such an injury.

The Rangers will be closely monitoring the situation despite offseason work as they would their star player will be ready for the 2024 season. For now, the whole franchise is celebrating their historic achievement, something the fans will hold dear forever.