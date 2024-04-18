WATCH: Rangers manager Bruce Bochy ejected against Tigers following questionable umpire decision on foul ball

Texas Rangers manager Bruce Bochy saw his day end early in Thursday's afternoon matchup with the Detroit Tigers. Bochy was ejected in the eighth inning following a dispute with the umpire.

Slugger Adolis Garcia ripped a grounder down the line to third base but jogged out of the box thinking it was foul. However, the third base umpire deemed the ball fair, resulting in an out, and Bochy came out to defend his guy.

Bochy was previously upset with some of the questionable calls the third base umpire made ahead of Garcia's grounder. There were a few controversial check swing calls that did not go in Texas' favor.

Fortunately, Texas would hold onto their one-run lead after Bochy was told to hit the showers. They beat Detroit 9-7, improving their record to 11-9, slotting them first in the American League West.

Rangers manager Bruce Bochy is no stranger to ejections

Rangers manager Bruce Bochy has been told to hit the showers early a time or two during his career as a manager in the big leagues. This is his 27th year as a manager and leads all active managers in ejections.

Following Thursday's ejection, Bochy has been ejected 82 times throughout his career. He stands firmly atop all active managers, and it is not even close.

San Francisco Giants manager Bob Melvin sits in second with 60 ejections, and Colorado Rockies manager Bud Black holds 35.

It will be tough for Melvin or anybody else to catch up to the numbers Bochy has. It also does not help that Bochy has managed nearly twice as many games as other managers throughout the league.

This likely will note the only time Bochy's day ends early. He is a fiery manager who does not mind letting the umpires know how he feels.

