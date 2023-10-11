Watch: Rangers supporters sing-along to cult icon Creed's 'Higher' at Globe Life Field

The Texas Rangers are into the AL Championship Series after sweeping the Baltimore Orioles and they celebrated in style. The team held a sing-along to rock band Creed's song "Higher" at home in Globe Life Field.

Creed's influence on the Texas Rangers has been huge. As per pitcher Andrew Heaney, the rock band's songs from the late 1990s got them through a tough second half of the season.

The often moody yet motivating tunes helped the roster overcome challenges and through to the playoffs. It helped them loosen up during tough situations and lifted their spirits when most required.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Now with their playoff odds soaring, the Rangers continued the tradition that started in the regular season. Before the game, Heaney had notified analyst, Jared Sandler that the Rangers would be looking to have a sing-along during their possible series-clinching game against the O's.

After the second innings, with the Rangers already comfortably 6-0 ahead, Creed's 1999 hit song "Higher" was played at the GLF. All fans in attendance sang to the tune that churned further support for the home team. The lyrics that read, “Can you take me higher? / To a place where blind men see”, were displayed on the scoreboard for everyone to sing to.

Expand Tweet

With the Rangers now moving into the ALCS it seems like more of Creed's discography will be used in their upcoming home games.

Rangers not the first instance of a sports team taking to Creed's songs

With the Rangers' special ritual taking social media by storm, ex-NFL player Greg Olsen mentioned how the Carolina Panthers used Creed's songs as inspiration during the 2015 season that saw them reach Super Bowl 50. Creed's lead singer Scott Stapp was also expected to join the after-party had the Panthers won.

Seems like he will have another chance to join a sports team that adores his band as the Rangers look World Series-bound after their thumping series sweep in the ALWS and ALDS.