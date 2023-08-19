Watch: Rays' 'ill-advised' base running leads to Angels recording a triple play 

The Los Angeles Angels completed an impressive triple play during Friday's encounter against the Tampa Bay Rays thanks to an aggressive base running attempt in the ninth innings.

The Rays went on to win the game 9-6 on the night but the highlight of the game was undoubtedly the triple play.

While the Angels haven't been particularly impressive in defense over the course of the season, they completed one of the best defensive plays against the Rays on Friday.

A triple play is a rare feat in baseball which is a play where the defending team records three outs in the same play. There have only been 735 triple plays in the entire history of the MLB, with the LA outfit adding the most recent one.

It all started with Harold Ramirez at-bat, who had Randy Arozarena at first and Yandy Diaz at third. Ramirez hit a ground ball that started a typical double play, with LA shortstop Luis Regifo throwing to second base to retire Arozarena and then relaying to first base to retire Ramirez.

However, Diaz decided to make an aggressive run from third base to earn a run but was tagged by catcher Logan O'Hoppe, completing the triple play.

Angels suffer defeat Rays despite Shohei Ohtani grand slam

Friday's series opener between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Los Angeles Angels was an exciting affair that had everything: an MLB debut, a grand slam and a triple play.

Japanese superstar Shohei Ohtani was on top of his game again, launching his 43rd homer of the season to become the joint leader in the league.

However, it was not enough as the Rays took the game away in the 10th innings. There are still two more games remaining in the series and it promises to be an entertaining affair.