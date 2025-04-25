WATCH: Red Sox ace Garrett Crochet’s fan turns heads with artistic flair during game against Mariners

Red Sox ace Garrett Crochet has an eccentric fan who showcases her artistic flair from the stands whenever the tall southpaw takes to the mound. Crochet signed a six-year, $170 million contract with Boston during the offseason and made six starts so far in the 2025 MLB campaign, registering two wins and two losses.
His latest start came in the series finale against the Mariners at Fenway Park on Thursday. A Red Sox and Crochet fan in the stands had a surprising way of showcasing her support for the LHP. She 'crochets' (knits) a sweater every time Garrett takes to the mound for a big league start.
The fan did the same on Thursday inside Fenway Park.
Take a look at the video here:
"This fan crochets a sweater when Garrett Crochet pitches! 🧶❤️ "
Unfortunatley, Garrett registered a loss in the series finale against the Mariners after giving up four earned runs on five hits, walking five and striking out nine batters in five innings pitched. Sox lost the contest 5-4 and with that lost the three-game series 2-1 against Seattle.
Sox are currently 14-13 for the season, holding the second spot in the AL East standings. They are currently two games behind the division leaders, NY Yankees. They will now be hitting the road to take on the Guardians and the Blue Jays in two three-game series.
Red Sox ace, Garrett Crochet reflected on his outing against the Mariners
After registering his second loss of the 2025 MLB campaign, Crochet reflected on his start against the Mariners in a postgame interview on Thursday.
"Yea I think, it's just pitching passively. You know I have been talking about in my past couple of pressers like getting to the glove side and it became something where I was trying to picth instead of throw.
"I have always been a bit of a thrower which is just who I am. Once I kind of start getting back to my roots and just being a power pitcher later in the game. The walks were still there but you know I was atleast able to get guys out," Garrett Crochet said.
Crochet will be making his next big league start in game 2 of a three-game series between the Red Sox and the Blue Jays at Rogers Center in Toronto on April 30.