WATCH: Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran makes incredible catch in ninth inning to secure victory over Reds

Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora tried giving Jarren Duran the day off on Saturday. However, the slugger was not interested in watching the game, and in other words, told his manager to get lost.

It was a decision that would later be a huge one. Up one run in the ninth, Cincinnati Reds slugger Stuart Fairchild sent a blast that should have been a homer, but not in Duran's mind.

He leaped up to rob the home run that would have tied the game. It was an incredible catch that Boston's closer, Kenley Jensen surely appreciated.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Watch the clip below:

Expand Tweet

Trending

Kenley was able to get TJ Friedl and Elly De La Cruz after that to secure the victory. They ended up winning the game by a score of 4-3, improving their record to 41-36.

Jarren Duran was a menace for the Red Sox on Saturday

Boston Red Sox - Jarren Duran (Image via USA Today)

There is no denying that Jarren Duran was vital to Boston's victory over the Reds on Saturday. While he made the game-saving catch, he was also key to the team's offense. Duran was the only Red Sox hitter to finish the day with multiple hits, finishing the game going two-for-four.

Duran has been turning heads this season with his exceptional play. He has been key to the team's success, being a great defender and holding down the leadoff spot.

Expand Tweet

This was a great team win for Boston, who had to claw its way back. Cincinnati got out to an early three-run lead, but Boston scored four unanswered to win the game and even up the series.

Boston will look to secure the series victory on Sunday. After that, they will play the Toronto Blue Jays in a three-game series as they return to Boston.