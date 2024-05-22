WATCH: Reds manager David Bell smashes chair in frustration as outfielder Jake Fraley exits game after being struck by pitch

Cincinnati Reds manager David Bell was visibly frustrated after outfielder Jake Fraley had to be pulled out due to a hit-by-pitch (HBP) against the San Diego Padres on Tuesday. After losing multiple players to injury due to HBPs in recent weeks, the Reds added the right fielder to the list as he was struck by a Joe Musgrove pitch in the first inning.

After informing the umpire that Fraley would be replaced in the second inning, the Cincinnati skipper proceeded to smash a chair in the dugout.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

David Bell is a former MLB infielder who played in the major leagues for over a decade before becoming a coach in 2013. He was appointed as the Reds manager in 2019 and took them to the playoffs the following year. They have been unable to repeat the feat since and ended the 2023 season on a low.

Having lost several key players to injuries over the past few weeks, the Reds are struggling at the bottom of their division with a 19-28 record. On Tuesday, they lost Jake Fraley as well after the outfielder was struck in the arm by a Joe Musgrove pitch. Fraley stayed on even after the hit and was replaced by Stuart Fairchild at the end of the inning.

Elly De La Cruz's double gives David Bell's Reds a 2-0 lead vs Padres

After manager David Bell's outburst in the second inning due to the growing injuries in the team, the Cincinnati Reds offense stepped up to take a 2-0 lead over the San Diego Padres. Infielder Jacob Hurtubise got them on the board with a flyout in the second inning before Elly De La Cruz doubled the lead with an impressive RBI double.

Expand Tweet

De La Cruz continues his hot run of form in the MLB and will be eager to add a win after losing their last three games against the LA Dodgers. The Reds have two more games against the Padres before they welcome the Dodgers at home over the weekend.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback