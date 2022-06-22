Watch: Ronald Acuna Jr. blasts a deep home run to take lead for the Atlanta Braves follows it with Ice Trae celebration

Since his return in early May of the 2022 Major League Baseball season, Ronald Acuna Jr. has been performing great. He has provided an instant impact for the Atlanta Braves, who are slowly creeping back into contention. The Atlanta Braves, once far behind the New York Mets for first place in the NL East, are now only 5.5 games behind.

Ronald Acuna Jr., since returning to the Atlanta Braves, has a .272 batting average and has already hit six home runs. He has also provided a much-needed spark that the Atlanta Braves needed after falling flat early in the 2022 MLB season. After losing longtime Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman to the Los Angeles Dodgers, Acuna Jr. is now the sole face of the Braves franchise.

"Ronald Acuña Jr. second among National League All-Star voting. Dansby Swanson, Ozzie Albies and Travis d’Arnaud are all second. William Contreras trails Bryce Harper at DH" - @Kris Willis

Ronald Acuna Jr. entered the league in 2018 with the Atlanta Braves. Since then, he has established himself as one of the best outfielders in baseball. For his career, Acuna Jr. has a .280 batting average and a .915 OPS. He also already has over 100 home runs and 86 doubles in just 434 games played in the big leagues.

Ronald Acuna Jr. has a flashy new way of celebrating home runs

Since Acuna Jr.'s return to the team, he has added a new celebration after his home runs. The celebration consists of him rubbing his shoulders, implying that he is ice cold. This is actually paying homage to fellow Atlanta Hawks superstar point guard Trae Young, who has made a name for this celebration.

"Ronald Acuña Jr. go-ahead home run and we've got a great game going on in Atlanta!" - @Talkin' Baseball

In the bottom of the fourth inning against the San Francisco Giants, Ronald Acuna Jr. blasted a home run into the left field stands, putting Atlanta up 7-6. This ball was an absolute no doubter. Right after Acuna Jr. hit it, he knew it was gone, and he did the celebration.

"It's cold out here on the first day of summer" - @Bally Sports: Braves

Overall, it is really cool to see some flash in baseball, a sport that heavily lacks it. The "ice cold" celebration, originated by Trae Young, has now also been trademarked by Ronald Acuna Jr. and it hypes up fan who are watching.

