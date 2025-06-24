WATCH: Ronald Acuna Jr. booed relentlessly as Braves star rounds bases at Citi Field vs. Mets

Ronald Acuna Jr. has led the Atlanta Braves' offense since his return from a lengthy hiatus, and the 2023 NL MVP did it again against division rivals the New York Mets on Monday.

While Ronald Acuna Jr.'s younger brother, Luis Angel, was demoted to Triple-A by the Mets ahead of the game, the Braves star continued his hot streak at the plate. The All-Star slugger blasted a solo home run off Paul Blackburn in the top of the third inning to give the Braves a 3-0 lead. It was the ninth home run of the season for the Atlanta outfielder.

Acuna Jr. drew lowd boos frommthe Mets crowd at the ballpark as the former MVP mimicked NBA star Ja Morant's controversial grenade celebration while rounding the bases.

This is not the first time Ronald Acuna Jr. has been on the receiving end of boos from Mets fans. He said in 2021 that he looks forward to it and enjoys being the pantomime villain.

“I enjoy it a lot,” Acuna said. “I feel like I’m getting booed every time I go out there and I’m getting booed on the field, so I think to myself, ‘OK, I’m gonna wait until I do something. I’m gonna say something.’

“And then as soon as I hit it out, I didn’t hear anything, so it got pretty quiet. So as soon as I started around the bases, I just motioned like this [gesture] because no one was saying anything. It got real quiet after that.”

Atlanta Braves extend Mets' misery after Ronald Acuna Jr.'s blast

The Braves held onto their lead despite a two-run blast from Juan Soto made it 3-2 in the sixth inning. The Mets have now lost nine of their last ten games while the Braves made it two wins in the last four games with a narrow win on Monday.

