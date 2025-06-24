  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • WATCH: Ronald Acuna Jr. booed relentlessly as Braves star rounds bases at Citi Field vs. Mets

WATCH: Ronald Acuna Jr. booed relentlessly as Braves star rounds bases at Citi Field vs. Mets

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Jun 24, 2025 02:43 GMT
MLB: Atlanta Braves at Miami Marlins - Source: Imagn
WATCH: Ronald Acuna Jr. booed relentlessly as Braves star rounds bases at Citi Field vs. Mets - Source: Imagn

Ronald Acuna Jr. has led the Atlanta Braves' offense since his return from a lengthy hiatus, and the 2023 NL MVP did it again against division rivals the New York Mets on Monday.

While Ronald Acuna Jr.'s younger brother, Luis Angel, was demoted to Triple-A by the Mets ahead of the game, the Braves star continued his hot streak at the plate. The All-Star slugger blasted a solo home run off Paul Blackburn in the top of the third inning to give the Braves a 3-0 lead. It was the ninth home run of the season for the Atlanta outfielder.

Acuna Jr. drew lowd boos frommthe Mets crowd at the ballpark as the former MVP mimicked NBA star Ja Morant's controversial grenade celebration while rounding the bases.

also-read-trending Trending

This is not the first time Ronald Acuna Jr. has been on the receiving end of boos from Mets fans. He said in 2021 that he looks forward to it and enjoys being the pantomime villain.

“I enjoy it a lot,” Acuna said. “I feel like I’m getting booed every time I go out there and I’m getting booed on the field, so I think to myself, ‘OK, I’m gonna wait until I do something. I’m gonna say something.’
“And then as soon as I hit it out, I didn’t hear anything, so it got pretty quiet. So as soon as I started around the bases, I just motioned like this [gesture] because no one was saying anything. It got real quiet after that.”

Atlanta Braves extend Mets' misery after Ronald Acuna Jr.'s blast

The Braves held onto their lead despite a two-run blast from Juan Soto made it 3-2 in the sixth inning. The Mets have now lost nine of their last ten games while the Braves made it two wins in the last four games with a narrow win on Monday.

About the author
Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.

Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.

While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.

Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.

When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications