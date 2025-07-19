WATCH: Ronald Acuna Jr. breaks the internet as Braves star flexes cannon arm with stunning full-field throw

With the Atlanta Braves struggling for consistency this season, they are often relying on their superstar Ronald Acuna Jr. to pull the team through tough situations.Ronald Acuna Jr. has been showing the form that won him the 2023 NL MVP award since his return to action after missing a year of action due to an ACL injury.While the former MVP has been hot at the plate, Acuna showed his cannon arm in the series opener against the New York Yankees at Truist Park on Friday night.During the third inning of the game, Acuna tracked a fly ball from Cody Bellinger in right field to make a routine grab. However, Acuna was also alert to Jorbit Vivas trying to reach third.The Braves star pumped a throw all the way to third base to catch out Vivas. The double play from the All-Star outfielder ended the Yankees' inning to preserve the Braves' 3-0 lead.Ronald Acuna Jr.'s wife reacts to viral play from Braves MVPRonald Acuna Jr.'s viral play caught the attention of baseball fans along with his wife, Maria Laborde. The Braves superstar's wife reacted to the play in her Instagram story.&quot;How amazing you are ❤️❤️❤️,&quot; Laborde captioned the story featuring Acuna Jr.'s play from the game.(Image source - Instagram)Apart from his stellar play in the outfield, Acuna Jr. was crucial in the Braves' 7-3 win against the Yankees in the first game after the Midsummer Classic at Truist Park.It was the 2023 NL MVP who opened the scoring for the home team in the first inning after Acuna Jr.'s RBI double. He also scored a run on Ozzie Albies' sacrifice fly to make it 3-0 in the first inning.