WATCH: Ronald Acuna Jr. gets startled fearing another fan altercation after Dodgers game

Ronald Acuna Jr., who continues to dazzle with his superb performances, got spooked again after the Los Angeles Dodgers game. The Atlanta Braves star, who is having an outstanding series in Los Angeles, feared another fan altercation after the game.

As someone passed by Acuna Jr. while he was on the field, he got terrified, fearing that it could be another fan altercation as he remembered what happened to him on Monday night.

"Acuña has his head on a swivel now," [email protected]

Ronald Acuna Jr. was pushed to the ground as fans tried to take selfies

On Monday night, Acuna Jr. led the Braves to a 14-4 rout of the Colorado Rockies. Just after Atlanta had scored four runs to take a 9-4 lead in the midst of the seventh inning, one fan raised his arms at Acuna.

He seemed like he was attempting to take a selfie with the athlete. The fan was promptly taken by two security personnel, and as they attempted to haul him away, a third security personnel arrived.

"A couple fans ran onto the field and made contact with Ronald Acuña Jr," - @TalkinBaseball_

Acuna, who seemed traumatized, spoke about the incident after the game:

“I was a little scared at first,” Acuña said. “I think the fans were out there and asking for pictures. I really couldn’t say anything because at that point, security was already there and we were already kind of tangled up, but security was able to get there and everything’s OK. We’re all OK and I hope they’re OK.”

Acuna Jr. made history on Saturday night as he achieved another milestone. He blasted his 32nd home run of the season in the third game of his team's series against the Dodgers. But this wasn't just any home run; it was the hardest-hit ball of the year.

In 2018, Acuna made his Major League Baseball debut and was named the National League Rookie of the Year. The next year, Acuna earned the Silver Slugger Award, led the NL in stolen bases, and was selected as an MLB All-Star.