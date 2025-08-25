WATCH: Ronald Acuna Jr. gets sweet revenge on Francisco Lindor in Braves vs. Mets wild faceoff

Atlanta Braves superstar Ronald Acuna Jr. and New York Mets All-Star Francisco Lindor engaged in a friendly rivalry in the three-game series over the weekend. In Saturday's game between he two teams at Truist Park, Francisco Lindor robbed Ronald Acuna Jr. of a hit. Lindor gestured that he caught the ball with his eyes closed. The Braves star sent a friendly threat to Lindor, warning the Mets shortstop not to hit towards him in the outfield. In the next game on Sunday, Lindor smashed a fly ball towards Acuna Jr. in right field in the top of the fifth inning with the Mets leading 2-0. The Braves outfielder caught the ball and celebrated mockingly after getting his revenge.Although Acuna robbed Lindor of a hit in the fifth inning, the All-Star shortstop went 1-for-4 on the night with a hit in the ninth inning to extend his hitting streak to 12 games. Lindor has rediscovered his form at the plate since last week as he is 24-for-51 (.471) with four homers and eight RBIs in his last 12 games.Ronald Acuna Jr.'s solid defense sparks Braves' comeback against Mets Ronald Acuna Jr.'s catch was a crucial point in the game as it didn't allow Francisco Lindor to reach base and stop the Mets from adding any runs to their 2-0 lead in the fifth inning. The home team capitalized by adding two runs in the sixth inning to make it 2-2.Jurikson Profar added a two-run single with the bases loaded in the eighth inning to complete the comeback and make it 4-2 in favor of the home team. Acuna Jr. went 2-for-4 on the night and was solid defensively in the outfield. He is batting .304 for the season with 15 home runs and 30 RBIs since his return from a lengthy hiatus.