  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • WATCH: Ronald Acuna Jr. gets sweet revenge on Francisco Lindor in Braves vs. Mets wild faceoff

WATCH: Ronald Acuna Jr. gets sweet revenge on Francisco Lindor in Braves vs. Mets wild faceoff

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Aug 25, 2025 04:08 GMT
MLB: New York Mets at Atlanta Braves - Source: Imagn
WATCH: Ronald Acuna Jr. gets sweet revenge on Francisco Lindor in Braves vs. Mets wild faceoff - Source: Imagn

Atlanta Braves superstar Ronald Acuna Jr. and New York Mets All-Star Francisco Lindor engaged in a friendly rivalry in the three-game series over the weekend.

Ad

In Saturday's game between he two teams at Truist Park, Francisco Lindor robbed Ronald Acuna Jr. of a hit. Lindor gestured that he caught the ball with his eyes closed. The Braves star sent a friendly threat to Lindor, warning the Mets shortstop not to hit towards him in the outfield.

In the next game on Sunday, Lindor smashed a fly ball towards Acuna Jr. in right field in the top of the fifth inning with the Mets leading 2-0. The Braves outfielder caught the ball and celebrated mockingly after getting his revenge.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Although Acuna robbed Lindor of a hit in the fifth inning, the All-Star shortstop went 1-for-4 on the night with a hit in the ninth inning to extend his hitting streak to 12 games. Lindor has rediscovered his form at the plate since last week as he is 24-for-51 (.471) with four homers and eight RBIs in his last 12 games.

Ronald Acuna Jr.'s solid defense sparks Braves' comeback against Mets

Ronald Acuna Jr.'s catch was a crucial point in the game as it didn't allow Francisco Lindor to reach base and stop the Mets from adding any runs to their 2-0 lead in the fifth inning. The home team capitalized by adding two runs in the sixth inning to make it 2-2.

Ad

Jurikson Profar added a two-run single with the bases loaded in the eighth inning to complete the comeback and make it 4-2 in favor of the home team.

Acuna Jr. went 2-for-4 on the night and was solid defensively in the outfield. He is batting .304 for the season with 15 home runs and 30 RBIs since his return from a lengthy hiatus.

About the author
Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.

Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.

While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.

Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.

When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications