Watch: Ronald Acuna Jr.'s Venezuelan Home Run Derby victory leads to chaotic celebration 

Atlanta Braves leadoff hitter Ronald Acuna Jr. won the National League Most Valuable Player of the Year for the 2023 season. It seems like he has carried his hitting prowess to the Venezuelan Home Run Derby, where he took down former MLB star Yasiel Puig to win the contest.

This led to wild celebrations on the field after Acuna blasted the eighth home run. The moment was posted by "Talkin' Baseball" on X, formerly Twitter:

Former LA Dodgers All-Star outfielder Yasiel Puig, who plays for the Estrellas Orientales in the Dominican Professional Baseball League, congratulated Acuna for the win:

Earlier in the contest, Acuna Jr. took out Jackson Churio, who is MLB Pipeline’s No. 2 prospect, in just about five home runs. Churio, on the other hand, has signed a record eight-year contract, having club options for 2032 and '33 with the Milwaukee Brewers.

It's not the first time that Ronald Acuna Jr. won this contest, having won it last year as well. In 2022, he took out two-time defending home run derby defending champion William Contreras and won the contest:

Ronald Acuna Jr.'s lackluster postseason after an MVP performance in the regular season

The Atlanta Braves were the best team in the regular season in all of baseball, having finished with 104 wins. Much of the credit should go to Ronald Acuna Jr. who won the MVP after putting up astronomical numbers. He batted .337, compiling 217 hits, 41 home runs, 106 RBIs and 149 runs scored.

However, he couldn't translate that form into the postseason, resulting in the Braves losing out against their divisional rivals, the Philadelphia Phillies, in the NLDS showdown. In the NLDS 2023 series, Ronald Acua Jr. batted .143 with two hits and three runs scored.

The Braves still have a competitive roster and could easily contend for the pinnacle for a few more years and Acuna will have opportunities to make a mark for the team.

