Watch: Ronald Acuna Jr. teases Phillies fans after Braves win NL East 

After winning the NL East, Ronald Acuna Jr. accepted the hatred from Philadelphia Phillies supporters. On Wednesday, the Atlanta Braves defeated the Phillies on the road to win the NL East for the sixth time in a row.

The Atlanta team was booed mercilessly by Citizens Bank Park spectators as they celebrated their victory. But this didn't dampen Acuna Jr.'s spirits, who celebrated in full swing.

Following a home run by Acuna, the Braves celebrated by playfully mimicking wings with their hands as the Philadelphia Eagles, a football club from the city, also won their Week 1 game.

Braves star Ronald Acuna Jr. was called out by the Phillies manager. It was taken as a jab at the Braves when Rob Thomson stated:

“I like our guys to act like they’ve been there before,” Rob Thomson on Ronald Acuña Jr’s celebration last night.

Ronald Acuna Jr. stats

Acuna Jr. smashed yet another home run, bringing his season total to 37 and moving closer to the 40-40 club. Over 60 bases have already been stolen by him.

Acuna made his MLB debut in 2018 and earned the National League Rookie of the Year Award after signing with the Braves as an international free agency in 2014. The next year, he earned the Silver Slugger Award, led the NL in stolen bases, and was selected as an MLB All-Star.

Braves Phillies Baseball

Acuna has been unstoppable this year. He made MLB history on July 3, 2023, when he amassed 40 stolen bases, 20 home runs, and 50 RBIs before the All-Star break.

Acuna became the first player in MLB history to have 20 home runs and 50 stolen bases before the month of August on July 29, the first player to do so since 2017. Later, Acuna hit a grand slam for his 30th home run of the year on August 31, making him a member of the 30-30 club for the second time in his career.