WATCH: San Diego Padres' All-Star pitcher Joe Musgrove sets record for throwing the fastest pitch ever on Antarctica

San Diego Padres All-Star Joe Musgrove did it. Musgrove broke a world record for throwing the fastest pitch ever on Antarctica with a top speed of 86 mph. The tour was organized by Musgrove to raise awareness for the Challenged Athletes Foundation (CAF).

The pitch is awaiting clearance from the Guinness Book of World Records, and the onsite crew has gathered proof for approval.

Derek Togerson @DerekNBCSD Padres All-Star Joe Musgrove threw the fastest pitch ever on Antarctica. Congrats to Joe and thanks to the @CAFoundation for sharing this with the world! Padres All-Star Joe Musgrove threw the fastest pitch ever on Antarctica. Congrats to Joe and thanks to the @CAFoundation for sharing this with the world! https://t.co/b8HnAVXdlk

Joe Musgrove pushed his way through 20-foot-high waves in the Drake Passage

Musgrove recently released a video of himself with his friends from the ship. They can be seen pushing their way through 20-foot-high waves in the Drake Passage.

Annie Heilbrunn @annieheilbrunn ) #Padres Joe Musgrove and Co. working their way through the infamous Drake Passage (complete with 20-foot waves 🫣🤢) on their way to Antarctica. (Knowing Joe, he’s taking advantage of the instability to do core work Joe Musgrove and Co. working their way through the infamous Drake Passage (complete with 20-foot waves 🫣🤢) on their way to Antarctica. (Knowing Joe, he’s taking advantage of the instability to do core work 😉) #Padres https://t.co/XCJ90BnoVi

The trip itinerary is available on Musgrove's website. He sailed from Argentina to one of the most hazardous environments on the planet with three disabled athletes.

The Padres gathered enough money to bring two Paralympic competitors with them. Roderick Sewell, who had both of his above-knee limbs removed, and Justin Phongsavanh, who was shot and later paralyzed, both finished in the Ironman World Championship.

Phongsavanh won a bronze medal in the javelin throw at the most recent Paralympic Games in Tokyo.

Musgrove has previously played for the Toronto Blue Jays, Houston Astros, and Pittsburgh Pirates. Musgrove chose to sign with the Blue Jays after being taken in the first round of the 2011 MLB Draft. He had previously committed to playing collegiate baseball for San Diego State. Musgrove was traded midway through the 2012 season.

Division Series - Los Angeles Dodgers v San Diego Padres - Game Four

In 2015, he began his journey through the Astros' farm system, and the following year, he made his major league debut.

Musgrove was a member of the World Series-winning Astros squad in 2017. Musgrove was part of another blockbuster deal between the Astros and the Pirates that winter. He was there for two years before being traded to his hometown Padres. Musgrove pitched the first no-hitter in the Padres' 52-year history on April 9, 2021.

