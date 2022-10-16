WATCH: San Diego Padres star Juan Soto was in his element with a funky stolen base against the Los Angeles Dodgers

When Juan Soto is in his element, he is unstoppable. The man known for his shuffle at the plate is just as groovy in stealing bases when given the opportunity.

In the seventh inning of the Game 4 clash between Soto's Padres and the Los Angeles Dodgers, the tension was high as the Padres erased the Dodgers' 3-0 lead when Soto was at the plate. With Ha-Seong Kim at second base, Soto hit a single that advanced the Korean star to third and credited Soto with a base hit.

Moments later, Dodgers pitcher Yency Almonte was replaced by Alex Vesia. The latter was inserted to get the Dodgers out of the jam with Jake Cronenworth at the plate, Kim at third, and Soto at first.

"This stolen base from Soto 😂" - @ FOX Sports: MLB

With all the attention on Cronenworth, Juan Soto nonchalantly tried to steal second base and funkily hopped his way to scoring position. This proved to be costly for the Dodgers as Cronenworth hit a two-run single that drove in both Kim and Soto. The pivotal run was the final nail in the coffin for the Los Angeles Dodgers' 2022 season.

Juan Soto's postseason

Juan Soto holds the "lucky goose" for the Padres.

Pretty much like the infamous goose, Soto's arrival has worked like a charm for the San Diego Padres. He is not batting magnificently, averaging just .188 in the NLDS, but his energy and swag has fueled his team and kept morale high for the Padres.

Soto, who was a part of the Nationals team that defeated the Dodgers in the NLDS in 2019, has seen his Padres team replicate the feat this year. With his team just hitting their stride as the postseason rolls on, it would be interesting to see if they can advance to the World Series and possibly claim their first title in franchise history.

