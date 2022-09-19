WATCH: San Diego Padres superstar Juan Soto blasts his 25th homer of the season, ending the second longest home run drought of his career

The drought is finally over for San Diego Padres star Juan Soto. In the 6-1 victory over the Padres over the Arizona Diamondbacks, Soto went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double, two RBIs, and two runs scored.

In the fifth inning, Soto broke his cold streak with a 391-foot home run to right field off D'backs starter Ryne Nelson. This pushed the Padres' lead to four and the scoreline to 4-0. It was Soto's 25th home run of the year.

The outfielder would add to his RBI tally courtesy of his double in the ninth inning that drove in Austin Nola. The D'backs would score their sole run in the game in the succeeding half inning as Starling Marte's sacrifice fly gave Daulton Varsho the chance to run home.

The game ended with a dominant 6-1 score that gave the Padres a series victory over the Diamondbacks. Up next for the Friars are the National League Central-leading St. Louis Cardinals. The two squads will face off in San Diego in a three-game set.

Juan Soto's rocky San Diego Padres start

The former Washington Nationals main man hasn't fared well since his transfer to the West Coast. At least that's what people with high expectations for Juan Soto have expressed.

Soto has a measly slash line of .205/.373/.696 with three home runs and 10 RBIs since his arrival from the nation's capital. Soto embarked on an embarrassing .091 BA (3-for-33) prior to heating up a bit since Friday.

The Padres currently sit in the National League Wild Card slot. However, the team doesn't look convincing considering they've only won 16 of their last 30 games. This is no small feat. However, given the talent and the investment that the Padres have poured into their squad, the team should be dominating the standings.

