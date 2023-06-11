WATCH: Savannah Bananas slugger excites crowd as he performs "Baby" by Justin Bieber while walking up to the plate

Justin Bieber and baseball? It's not a combination you'd expect to see. But Danny Hosley of the Savannah Bananas pulled it off in spectacular fashion. As he approached the batter's box, Hosley gave the performance of a lifetime.

Savannah Bananas are an exhibition team that performs across the United States. They usually face the 'Party Animals', the other exhibition team that travels with them. In addition, they welcome any team willing to challenge them.

They don't play a standard baseball game. Their brand focuses on having a great time and making it a fun experience for everyone who comes to watch. They are best described as the 'Harlem Globetrotters' of baseball.

The Bananas will do anything to energize the crowd. They do choreographed dances, sing popular songs, and have players come onto the field wearing stilts. It's not a serious competition. Although the score is counted, the purpose of their brand of baseball is to have fun.

Not only do the players have a good time, but so do the umpires and the managers. Often, an umpire is seen singing or dancing behind the plate. They also aren't afraid to give the players a hard time.

Most of the players come from top-tier college baseball programs in the country. They have the talent to play professionally.

From Justin Bieber songs to a player using stilts, the Savannah Bananas do things differently

This isn't the first time the Savannah Bananas have incorporated Justin Bieber into a game. They often pause games to choreograph a dance routine. The fans love every minute of it.

If you're not a fan of Bieber, maybe you're a fan of baseball legends Barry Zito and Bill Lee. They often make appearances at their games. It's remarkable to watch Lee take the mound at 76 years old.

Whether you're a child or an adult, there is something for everybody. It's a break from the seriousness of MLB.

The Savannah Bananas don't take themselves seriously. Their rules reflect that. There's a strict two-hour time limit. If the score is tied after that, it goes to a battle between the pitcher and hitter. The defensive team only has a pitcher, catcher, and infielder. Whoever outscores the other wins the game.

They are the team to watch if you want a unique baseball experience.

