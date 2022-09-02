WATCH: Seattle Mariners outfielder Sam Haggerty makes one of the most spectacular non-catches you will ever see

Seattle Mariners outfielder Sam Haggerty laid his body on the line in today's game against the Detroit Tigers. With no outs in the bottom of the seventh inning, Detroit batter Harold Castro popped the ball up towards the left field netting. Haggerty, without hesitation, jumped into the netting like a spider monkey to try and secure the catch.

Haggerty caught the ball before it hit the net and ricocheted off the net like it was a trampoline. As he bounced back and landed on the dirt, the ball popped out of his glove. With all the excitement, the play was initially called an out, but Detroit challenged that ruling and got the call overturned.

This has to be one of the greatest non-catches of all-time. This being an away game for the Mariners, Haggerty doesn't know the confines of the park like he does Seattle. It's amazing that he was able to know exactly where he was, timing his jump into the net perfectly. If there wasn't a net there, he would have been a couple of rows deep.

If your team is up 6-0 late in the game, most outfielders might forego maximum effort plays. That's not Sam Haggerty though. Plays like this really earn your teammate's respect. Plays like these motivate teammates to do the same and sacrifice their bodies for the team.

The Mariners ended up taking care of the Tigers with a score of 7-0. American League Rookie of the Year favorite, Julio Rodriguez, showed why he's the favorite as he blasted his 22nd home run of the year. First baseman Ty France wanted in on the home run fun and blasted one right after Rodriguez did.

Could the Seattle Mariners make some noise in the postseason?

With today's win, the Seattle Mariners have a 73-58 record, which is good for second place in the American League West. 11 games behind the Houston Astros, the Mariners currently hold an AL Wild Card spot.

The Seattle Mariners could be a sleeper team in this year's MLB postseason. On the mound, they are led by their ace Robbie Ray. Ray has 180 strikeouts this year, which ranks him seventh in all of baseball. Seattle went on to acquire Luis Castillo during the trade deadline this year. Ray and Castillo are arguably some of the best pitching duos in the American League.

On the offensive side, Seattle's led by their rookie Julio Rodriguez, who has made quite the name for himself during his short time in baseball. Rodriguez is a five-tool baseball player, meaning he can do it all on the field. Along with Rodriguez, Seattle is backed by some good veteran bats in Carlos Santana and Eugenio Suarez. If Seattle secures a spot in the postseason, they will be a tough team to beat.

