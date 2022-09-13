WATCH: Seattle Mariners rookie Julio Rodriguez shares a heartwarming message with fans after epic walk-off finish against Atlanta Braves

Last night, the Seattle Mariners defeated the Atlanta Braves in epic fashion. After blowing a four-run lead in the ninth, the Mariners hit two home runs to seal the victory. This included a tying homer by Julio Rodriguez and a walk-off home run by Eugenio Suarez.

Most of the game was heavily in Seattle's favor as they got the lead early. They put one up in the bottom of the first after a solo shot by Julio Rodriguez. They then broke the game open after scoring three in the fourth inning thanks to a string of hits. The Mariners scored again in the fifth and sixth innings, thanks to Eugenio Suarez's solo shot and an RBI double by J.P. Crawford.

The Atlanta Braves proved that they were not out of the game as they rallied for five runs in the ninth, making the score 7-6. However, this would not be enough for Atlanta, as closer Kenley Jansen gave up two homers in the ninth. This included a game-tying shot by Julio Rodriguez and a walk-off homer by Eugenio Suarez.

Rodriguez had some great words for the fans following the epic win by the Mariners. After his multiple home run performance, Rodriguez took to Twitter to send a message to the fans of Seattle. In his post, he said, "Thank you for coming out and this could not have been done without you guys."

Despite being a rookie, Julio Rodriguez is already beloved by Mariners fans because of his outstanding season. He is the favorite to win American League rookie of the year after the 20-20-20 season he is having.

Although the Houston Astros are a lock for the AL West, the Mariners are still in the running for the playoffs. They currently hold an AL Wild Card spot and will look to hold it for the remainder of the season.

The Seattle Mariners look to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2001

Much has changed since 2001, both in the MLB and in general. In the past 21 years, the Mariners have not once made the postseason. However, when they did it back in 2001, they had 116 wins; an MLB record that still holds today.

Seattle Mariners @Mariners “Absolutely incredible finish in front of a sold-out crowd!” “Absolutely incredible finish in front of a sold-out crowd!” https://t.co/H7rTJorHyy

“Absolutely incredible finish in front of a sold-out crowd!” - Seattle Mariners

The Seattle Mariners currently have a record of 79-61, which is enough to hold the second AL Wild Card spot. If they can keep this up, expect playoff baseball to return to the city of Seattle.

