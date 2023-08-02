WATCH: Seiya Suzuki acts like a kid as a ball is snatched away from his hands in the dugout

The Chicago Cubs beat the Cincinnati Reds 20-9 on Tuesday night. But what caught MLB Twitter fans attention was a wholesome video of Seiya Suzuki acting like a kid.

In the video, which has now gone viral on social media, Nick Madrigal gave Suzuki a foul ball and then Willie Harris playfully took it away from him. Suzuki's reaction was priceless as he acted like a kid and faked a cry in the dugout.

The game between the Cubs and the Reds was epic. Chicago won for the ninth time in 11 games, coming back strongly after a 6-5 setback in the series opener. Mike Tauchman also hit a long home run and ended with four RBIs. The Cubs hit 21 hits and ran for season highs while launching seven home runs.

Seiya Suzuki might be absent from the Wednesday's starting lineup

Suzuki, an outfielder for the Chicago Cubs, won't be starting against the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday due to a neck injury. Suzuki apparently woke up stiff in the neck, so the team doesn't want to take any chances.

Suzuki should be treated as day-to-day by fantasy managers because this doesn't seem like a serious injury. Christopher Morel will play right field in the interim and bat third against right-hander Aaron Nola. In the next days, Suzuki's return should be anticipated by fantasy managers.

“We got a great team,” Swanson said. “We got a lot of great camaraderie. I feel like you can just see the work that we’ve put in not only on the field but off the field and what we expect out of one another. It’s been a fun experience.”

In his first game since being reacquired by Chicago in a trade with Washington on Monday, Jeimer Candelario went 4 for 5 and scored two runs. With the Cubs in 2016, Candelario also made his major league debut.