WATCH: Shocking video of New York Mets fan pouring ice cream and BBQ sauce on head of rival supporter reignites Subway Series' brutal reputation

Although the New York Mets and New York Yankees play in different leagues and do not see each other often, there is always an undertone of a bitter rivalry. Recently, one fan brought the age-old rivalry to a new level.

After the two teams split a two-game set in Queens in June, the two were ready as they met in the Bronx for the second two-game Subway Series of the season.

During the 9-3 routing of the home town Yankees, a rather disgusting video has started to make the rounds online. It features a Yankees fan apparently abusing a Mets fan, using condiments.

"nah bro this is mad weird, f**k these fans" - pardo

Per the video, the New York Mets fan does not notice the first time that ice cream was scooped on to his head. Afterwards, the Yankees fans, who appear to be significantly older, begin pouring a plastic containder of BBQ sauce on the young fan.

After the pair of troublemakers begin laughing, they begin to take things to another level. After going in again, the young fan turned around and began berating him. The video also shows the unfortunate aftermath of another New York Yankees' fan pinstriped jersey covered in residual sauce from the regrettable interaction.

With the Mets handing the New York Yankees a 9-3 defeat in the game, the Bronx Bombers have slouched to last place in their division once more. Now with a record of 54-48, they stand ten games behind the Baltimore Orioles in the AL East.

They ended up compromising with a Mets hat… Never forget Ben Affleck shut down the production of "Gone Girl" because he refused to wear a Yankees hat in the movie.They ended up compromising with a Mets hat… pic.twitter.com/68aCx61ASH " target="_blank" title="tweet-url" rel="noopener noreferrer">pic.twitter.com/68aCx61ASH

"Never forget Ben Affleck shut down the production of "Gone Girl" because he refused to wear a Yankees hat in the movie. They ended up compromising with a Mets hat" - Thomas Carrieri

Unfortunately for Mets fans, it has not been a fun time either. With a record of 48-54, the Mets are fourth in their division, and must overcome a seventeen game defecit if they want any chance of catching the Atlanta Braves, who lead their division.

Moments like these make New York Yankees and Mets rivalry look immature

When two of the league's oldest and most esteemed teams meet, it is only predictable that fan emotions should run high. However, interactions like these make New York Yankees fans look like thuggish hooligans, not serious fans. Of course, their actions do not speak for the entirety of the franchise, but it sure does rub some salt in the open wounds of the failure that has been the 2023 Yankees season.