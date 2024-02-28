WATCH: Shohei Ohtani appears visibly concerned as trip-and-fall incident takes place during postgame interview

Shohei Ohtani debuted for the Los Angeles Dodgers in spring training against the Chicago White Sox. He lived up to the hype, smashing a 377-foot home run in his first appearance for the team.

The Dodgers fans took to their feet and cheered for the two-way star while his teammates and Dave Roberts couldn't help but smile.

The Dodgers defeated the White Sox with a 9-6 final score. During the postgame media session, Ohtani's interview was interrupted by someone who appeared to trip and fall. The Dodgers star was caught on camera looking visibly concerned.

Here's a look at Shohei Ohtani's reaction:

Shohei Ohtani's appearance brings excitement to the game

Shohei Ohtani is already a massive fan-favorite following his blockbuster move ahead of this season. His teammate T.J. McFarland said that there is an uproar even when he goes out to the field for a stretch. Dave Roberts continued to praise Ohtani as a remarkable player and how he always seems to rise as a star.

Following the game, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts has a good feeling about his team and expects more memorable moments to come in the regular season.

Despite being his first game since his elbow surgery, Ohtani went deep from the plate. He later said was satisfied with his health and happy that he finished the game without any issues.

The Dodgers are yet to lose a spring training game. The boys in blue will take on the defending World Series champion Texas Rangers in their next game. Their $325 million pitcher, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, is expected to take the mound in the next game.

