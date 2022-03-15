Watch: Reigning American League MVP Shohei Ohtani in batting practice

Shohei Ohtani is back in the United States and ready to pick up where he left off. Nicknamed the Japanese Babe Ruth, Ohtani returned to the Angels spring training facility today to take batting practice. His swing is just as dominant as ever. Coming off a 2021 campaign that saw him produce a 9.5 WAR, he conquered the best of the league on both sides of the ball. The question is, how does he follow up a season as legendary as the last one?

An integral part of the team's potential success relies on Los Angeles Angels manager Joe Maddon, who is revered for his resurrection of both the Tampa Bay Rays and Chicago Cubs. Partnered with owner Arte Moreno, who is willing to spend without remorse and bring aboard fireballers like Noah Syndergaard to bolster and improve the rotation around Ohtani, the Angels have great hopes for the upcoming 2022 season. Shohei is only one of the most feared players in his lineup. Two-time MVP Mike Trout hopes to enter 2022 fully healthy. Trout's return will energize the Angels and invigorate the fans. Ohtani and his teammates have only one path forward, to get the Los Angeles Angels to the playoffs and win a World Series.

"Shohei Ohtani doing it all once again in #Angels camp." - @ Bob Nightengale

Shohei Ohtani can define his legacy in baseball this season

If Ohtani doesn't succeed in at least getting to the postseason, how will he be remembered? What will his legacy be? Will it be one that is revered and respected, like Ty Cobb or Barry Bonds? Or will it be more tragic, like the careers of Red Sox greats Ted Williams and Carl Yastremski? Shohei Ohtani is, according to Fangraphs, projected to slug 40 homers and have an OPS of .903. That would put him square in the running for a second consecutive MVP. Meanwhile, the Angels are projected to have a losing record. Pitching-wise, Shohei Ohtani is projected to have a 3.64 FIP, above average for a pitcher in the American League.

For the Angels to make it to the playoffs this year, they'll need Ohtani to excel on all three facets of the game: pitching, hitting and leadership. For a franchise with the two brightest stars in the game only to be beaten by teams with half their payroll, the Angels see Ohtani as a beacon of hope, one that is as bright as the halo in centerfield.

