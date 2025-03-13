Watch: Shohei Ohtani, Blake Snell & others put chopstick skills to test in fun Tokyo Series warm-up

Ahead of the much anticipated MLB season opener between the LA Dodgers and Chicago Cubs next week, several stars including Shohei Ohtani and Blake Snell rated themselves on their skills at the dinner table in Japan.

On Wednesday, Dodgers and Cubs stars were asked to rate themselves on their chopstick skills in a fun challenge. Chopsticks, known as "hashi" or "ohashi", are more than just eating utensils in Japan — they hold deep cultural, historical and symbolic meaning – and have been used in Japan for over 1,400 years.

Dodgers ace Blake Snell confidently rated his abilities, saying:

"One through 10? Imma give it a seven. I went seven for a reason."

Meanwhile, Shohei Ohtani rated himself eight on a scale of 10.

Further in the video, several Dodgers stars including Ohtani, Kike Hernandez, Tyler Glasnow and Kyle Tucker put their skills to the practical test, and it's safe to say almost all of them handled themselves pretty well with chopsticks.

Here's the video shared by MLB in a post on Instagram:

Shohei Ohtani and Shota Imanaga's teammates show off their chopstick skills

Cubs star Ian Happ said he was "very good" while pitcher Jameson Taillon said he was "not great" with chopsticks. Meanwhile, Dodgers infielder Hyeseong Kim gave himself a 10 out of 10.

"These are kind of, like, metal and heavy, but I feel really good about it," Happ said.

Cubs infielder Dansby Swanson and Dodgers Tyler Glasnow also shared their opinions on how they are with chopsticks.

"I'm good at using them, but I do it in a weird way. I just picked them up and learned, and it's wrong," Glasnow said. "Look at these skills. You kidding me? Let's throw that out of there. Look at that."

"I mean, I didn't look as good as Tuck did on this," Swanson added.

The Cubs' star acquisition this winter, Kyle Tucker, said he's "pretty decent" with chopsticks.

"I mean, sushi is my favorite meal, so I would think I'm pretty decent at this," Tucker said.

Dodgers utility man Kike Hernandez rated himself a 7.8 out of 10:

"I'm a lefty on chopsticks, and I would say I'm about a 7.8."

Dodgers' James Outman was confident as he rated himself a 9 out of 10:

"I would say a 9. Yeah, I'm pretty proficient."

The Dodgers and Cubs will look to enjoy some good sushi after they make their presence felt on the field in the upcoming two-game Tokyo Series on March 18 and 19 at Tokyo Dome.

