WATCH: Shohei Ohtani hits his 8th home run of the season and passes Dave Roberts as Dodgers home-run leader for Japanese-born players

Los Angeles Dodgers superstar, Shohei Ohtani, hit his eighth home run to surpass manager Dave Roberts as the franchise's home run leader among Japanese-born players. After an impressive run of form on the road, the Dodgers have continued their form against the Atlanta Braves at home. Ohtani's historic hit came in the third inning when blasted a Bryce Elder pitch deep into center-right to give his team a 3-0 lead on the night.

Expand Tweet

Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Dodgers made history over the winter when they agreed to a whopping ten-year, $700 million deal, making him the highest-ever paid player in the MLB.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Even though the two-way star won't be pitching this season, he is already living up to the price tag. Saturday's blast against the Braves makes him the first Japanese-born player to record eight homers for the franchise, surpassing manager Dave Roberts.

The Dodgers made a strong start against the Braves on Saturday, with Max Muncy hitting a two-run homer in the second to give them the lead before Ohtani's hit extended it. They then added four more runs in the fourth, with a home run from Andy Pages and an RBI double from Ohtani. Both Freddie Freeman and Will Smith also recorded RBIs in the fourth, while the Braves have only managed a single run so far.

Dodgers rookie sensation Andy Pages follows Shohei Ohtani's home run with one of his own

While Shohei Ohtani naturally dominates the headlines as he continues to make history with the Los Angeles Dodgers, rookie sensation Andy Pages has been turning heads with his performances as well. When asked about Pages' contribution so far, manager Dave Roberts said:

“Andy's a big part of that [success],'' he further added. "Certainly once he got called up, the bottom part of the order solidified and became more productive."

Expand Tweet

On Saturday's game against the Atlanta Braves, the 23-year-old Cuban hit his fourth home run in sixteen games this season. Pages has been consistently impressive so far and has added a lot of solidity to the Dodgers' bottom order whenever he has played. He already has more RBIs than the likes of James Outman and Gavin Lux, as he continues an All-Star caliber season in the MLB.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback