Watch: Shohei Ohtani hits his second homer against Toronto Blue Jays, Los Angeles Angels get swept

Despite heavy lifting by reigning American League MVP Shohei Ohtani, the Los Angeles Angels have had an abysmal few days. They were swept by the Toronto Blue Jays in their four-game series that put their losing streak to five games.

Ohtani blasted two home runs in the series ender and ended the game with a stat line of two runs scored, three RBIs, a walk, a strikeout, and an HBP in five plate appearances. The Angels succumbed to the Blue Jays, 11-10.

"SHOHEI STARE IT DOWN OHTANI BIG FLY AGAIN @Starting9" - @ Barstool Sports

The most glaring aspect of the series is the lackluster performance of the Angels' bullpen. As pointed out by fans and experts, the team gave up three winnable games due to unsteady bullpen pitching.

Sam Blum @SamBlum3 The Angels are swept in a four-game series by the Blue Jays. It was an ugly four days. The bullpen coughed up numerous leads. Tough to find anyone reliable out there at the moment.



"The Angels are swept in a four-game series by the Blue Jays. It was an ugly four days. The bullpen coughed up numerous leads. Tough to find anyone reliable out there at the moment. The start of this 19-game stretch gets off to a bad start." - @ Sam Blum

"Final: #BlueJays 11, #Angels 10: Bullpen can't hold a late lead for the third straight game. Ortega, Tepera and Quijada all give up runs. Ohtani homers twice, Ward homers and doubles, Stassi 4-for-5 with a homer and three RBIs. Sandoval six runs (5 ER) in 3 IP. Swept in 4 games." - @ Rhett Bollinger

The bullpen has been one of the biggest concerns for the Angels heading into the new season. The likes of Ryan Tepera and Aaron Loup were brought in during the offseason, hopefully, to cancel out the team's inconsistencies. Still, so far, it hasn't paid its dividends.

With the Angels on a five-game losing streak, the Houston Astros now get a hold of the top spot in the AL West, with the Angels 3.5 games behind.

Is Shohei Ohtani cooling off?

Shohei Ohtani has been known to show off his stellar batting and pitching abilities in June and July. However, with the Angels in a jam and the New York Yankees coming up next in their schedule, the reigning American League MVP will need to turn things around.

Toronto Blue Jays v Los Angeles Angels

Not including his two blasts in the series-ender against the Blue Jays, Shohei Ohtani is batting .237 with five homers and 18 RBIs for May. Counting out the league's most valuable player would be a crime, but with the Angels lacking in leadership, Ohtani needs to step up, especially in the road series against the best AL team this year, the New York Yankees.

