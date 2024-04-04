WATCH: Shohei Ohtani on ‘hot wheels’ scoring from first base

Japanese superstar Shohei Ohtani has settled quite well with the Los Angeles Dodgers. On Wednesday, he made his 41st plate appearance and hit his first homer for the franchise in the seventh inning of the game against the San Francisco Giants.

It was Ohtani’s 172nd home run of his major league career. He had a solid outing where he went 2-for-4 with two runs. One of his hits was a single against Giants’ pitcher Kyle Harrison in the third inning.

Afterward, he scored a run when Will Smith hit a double giving the Dodgers a 2-1 lead which the franchise managed to maintain until the end, ultimately securing their fourth consecutive win.

Miguel Rojas also contributed with a homer driving in two runs for the team. Tyler Glasnow pitched well, allowing only three earned runs in six innings with seven strikeouts. The Dodgers secured a 5-4 victory against the San Francisco Giants.

“Relieved to hit my first homer” - Shohei Ohtani

The Los Angeles Dodgers had high expectations of seeing Shohei Ohtani hit big after signing him to a 10-year, $700 million contract.

However, it took longer than expected for this to happen, as Ohtani had a slow start with only a few hits in his first 36 at bats of the season.

After hitting his first home run with the Dodgers, Shohei Ohtani said through his translator (via Washington Post):

“Honestly, very relieved that I was able to hit my first homer. It’s been a while and honestly my swing hasn’t been great. So overall very relieved.”

Ohtani met the fan who caught his home run ball and exchanged it for a ball, a bat and two hats.

“Obviously, It’s a very special ball. A lot of feelings toward it. I’m very grateful that it’s back,” Ohtani said.

This year, Ohtani has a lot on his plate. His former interpreter Ippei Mizuhara is facing betting allegations; however, the 29-year-old has denied any involvement in such activities.

Furthermore, the two-way star is recovering from an elbow surgery he had in September.

