WATCH: Shohei Ohtani impresses with cat-like reflexes against Seattle Mariners

Is there anything Shohei Ohtani can't do? In the game against the Seattle Mariners, Ohtani produced another magical moment that left fans awestruck.

In the fourth inning of the Angels' game, Carlos Santana led off for the latter side. Ohtani threw a slider to Santana, the latter hit it back towards Ohtani in what was a boomerang-like motion. Shohei caught the ball and being the humble and nonchalant character that he is, just walked it off as if it was just any other catch.

"He fields too" - @ Talkin' Baseball

The Gold Glove-worthy moment had people in Anaheim gasping for air. Santana even looked surprised at how fast Ohtani adjusted his position to catch the ball.

Ohtani basically carried his team in the Angels' 2-1 victory against the Mariners. He pitched seven scoreless innings and had an RBI and a run in LA's slim victory against Seattle.

Yes, Shohei Ohtani fields too

Unbeknownst to people stateside, Shohei Ohtani spent time as an outfielder. The prolific two-way player made 62 appearances in the outfield and 57 specifically in right field during his time with the Nippon Ham Fighters.

Before the introduction of the Ohtani rule, the Japanese superstar was deployed as a right fielder six times and a left fielder once in his MLB career. These instances occurred so that Ohtani could keep playing in the game after pitching against the National League clubs prior to the rule change.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far