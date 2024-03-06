Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani, two former teammates and dynamic stars of the Los Angeles Angels, met for the first time since Ohtani’s historic $700 million move to the Los Angeles Dodgers. The long-awaited matchup will take place in a spring training game on Tuesday.

Ohtani, who spent his first six seasons in the major leagues with the Los Angeles Angles, signed the biggest contract in the history of professional sports when he left for the Dodgers. The game marks Ohtani’s return to face his former squad, something fans on both teams have been looking forward to.

After missing his first four spring training games, Ohtani made his unofficial Dodger debut on February 27, showing off his abilities by going 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs in a 9-6 win over the Chicago White Sox. Since then, Ohtani’s performance has been nothing short of spectacular, with a batting average of .714 (five hits in seven at-bats).

Shohei Ohtani has shown incredible skills during his recent spring training performances.

Ohtani’s recent stellar at-bats have added to his offensive ability. In his last seven chances, he has reached base six times, hitting a single, a triple, a home run, and two walks. The Los Angeles Dodgers’ 9-2 record, which ties them with the Baltimore Orioles for the best in spring training, makes Ohtani’s impact even more significant.

Shohei Ohtani has reached base in six of his last 7 at-bats and currently posts a .714 batting average in spring training.

The Angels’ right-hander Chase Silseth and the Dodgers’ Bobby Miller are set to be the starters tonight. The game will air on SportsNet LA and Bally Sports West from the Dodgers’ Camelback Ranch site in Glendale, Az.

As Shohei Ohtani continues to excel at the plate, he has hinted at a potential role as the Dodgers’ designated hitter in the upcoming game against the White Sox, which would signify a positive milestone in his rehabilitation from surgery in September. With hope in the air, Ohtani’s goals are set to play on Opening Day against the San Diego Padres from Seoul, South Korea.

