WATCH: Shohei Ohtani mimics an angry Phil Nevin on the field

Shohei Ohtani couldn’t contain himself from mimicking Angels’ manager Phil Nevin. Recently after a shutout game between the Texas Rangers and the Los Angeles Angels, Phil Nevin got furious at the players.

Monday night’s game between the Rangers and the Angels saw Phil Nevin’s side crumbling to a 12-0 defeat.

During the game Max Scherzer secured his third win within three starts for the Texas Rangers. He allowed only one infield single and one walk while he struck out a season-high of 11 in a span of seven innings.

Marcus Semien’s two hits, his season’s highest five RBIs, and a three-run homer during the seventh innings of the game gave the lead to the Rangers while the Angels continued to struggle.

Semien attempted to dive to his left in an attempt to stop Mike Moustakas's second inning grounder that had led off Los Angeles. However, his throw wasn’t promptly timed.

With the team’s continuous losing streak, Phil Nevin got furious at the players and shouted in the dugout after the team's shutout loss to the Rangers.

To lighten things, Angel’s two way phenom Shohei Ohtani noticed how Phil Nevin reacted and decided to mimic an angry Phil Nevin on the field later.

Watch the video here:

“Imao, Shohei Ohtani mimicking angry Nevin” – the post read.

Shohei Ohtani’s upcoming free agency and MVP dreams

Angels Rangers Baseball

Angels ace Ohtani is all set to become a free agent towards the end of this MLB season. There are speculations about his new contract ranging around $500-600 million which will easily break the previous MLB records.

Shohei Ohtani is in pace to bag his third MVP crown in three years. Despite the Los Angeles Angels dim playoff dreams, Ohtani has been acing things on field and making space for a fresh MVP award.

Ohtani is currently first in the league owing to his outstanding batting average and seventh in strikeouts with 165. On the offensive side, he is presently leading the MLB in OPS (1.062) and triples (7). Ohtani is only second in home runs with 41 homers and is placed behind Atlanta Braves infielder Matt Olson in the home run ranking.