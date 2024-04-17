WATCH: Shohei Ohtani offers up hilarious impersonation of Dodgers teammate Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Yoshinobu Yamamoto's unique warm-up methods are well-documented by now, including by Shohei Ohtani. The two teammates know each other well, and Ohtani knows all about the unorthodox ways his Japanese teammate prepares for a game.

Expand Tweet

Ohtani mimicked his teammate's rotation, slowly stepping back and turning his neck in circles before delivering the ball to the imaginary batter. While he prepared to enter his windup, he utilized the same hilarious impression.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The two-way phenom was throwing some practice pitches, and he decided to do it in the manner of his new Los Angeles Dodgers teammate. These two have been part of the Japanese national team for some time and both played in the NBL before coming to the major leagues, so they are good friends.

This is largely the extent of Ohtani's pitching this year. He has his own unique warm-up methods, but he won't use them in any games. He's still recovering from elbow surgery after suffering a UCL injury in his final month with the Los Angeles Angels last season.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto is rounding into form

Much was made about the poor Spring Training session for Yoshinobu Yamamoto, suggesting that he was going to struggle against the elevated hitting Major League Baseball offers. A one-inning, dismal outing in his regular season debut didn't quite that talk.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto has been solid thus far

However, he has rebounded and has shown why he was so highly sought after. His xERA of 3.35 suggests that he's been pretty good and unlucky. His xFIP of 2.88 also suggests that his defense has let him down.

He boasts a sterling 11.81 K/9 and hasn't given up a ton of home runs. As he continues to acclimate to the league and round into form, these numbers should get even better.

Shohei Ohtani, his teammate, has a slash line of .338/.384/.649. He is hitting at a 175 wRC+. Despite being a DH, Ohtani has a 0.9 fWAR. While he is not able to pitch like Yamamoto and hasn't played the field, he has been limited to strictly plate appearances. Nevertheless, he's been very effective in them.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback