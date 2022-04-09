Watch: Shohei Ohtani overwhelms the Houstons Astros, bags nine strikeouts while pitching for LA Angels

Shohei Ohtani wasted no time reminding Major League Baseball who the Most Valuable Player in the American League is.

In his 2022 season debut on Opening Day against the Houston Astros, the Angels' two-way superstar struck out nine batters in four-plus innings of work. Ohtani flourished and showed no indication of an MVP hangover, holding the Astros to only 4 hits.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_



He had just one walk and allowed four hits on 80 pitches Shohei Ohtani had nine strikeouts over 4.2 innings of one-run baseball on the mound tonightHe had just one walk and allowed four hits on 80 pitches Shohei Ohtani had nine strikeouts over 4.2 innings of one-run baseball on the mound tonight 🔥He had just one walk and allowed four hits on 80 pitches https://t.co/zCgN1c8pXl

Ohtani showcased his combination of velocity, control and movement. He attacked the zone all game, as the man lovingly referred to as the "Japanese Babe Ruth" fired 51 of his 80 pitches for strikes. Ohtani was unable to maximize his efficiency, however, and failed to pitch past the fifth inning, as LA Angels manager Joe Maddon opted to hold the MVP to a conservative pitch count .

As if Shohei Ohtani did not have attention focused on him in the first game of the season for the LA Angels, it was announced yesterday that the Japanese phenom would be featured on the cover of Time Magazine's latest issue.

"Shohei Ohtani is what baseball needs"- Time Magazine

Shohei Ohtani was a force to be reckoned with on Opening Day

While Shohei was exemplary on the mound, the excellence did not follow the All-Star to the batters box as he went 0 for 4 in the designated hitter slot at the top of the lineup.

While the LA Angels were able to hold the Houston Astros to just three runs, the Angels lineup was anemic, as the team was only able to muster a single run. Astros righty Framber Valdez held the halos to two hits through 6 2-3 innings, leading to the nucleus of the Angels lineup (Ohtani, three-time AL MVP Mike Trout, and Anthony Rendon) to only muster a single hit in the game, going 1 for 11.

Houston Astros v Los Angeles Angels

While the Angels have a phenomenal roster, they will need Ohtani, Mike Trout, and Anthony Rendon to perform at their peak if they want a chance of winning the American League West and playing meaningful games in October. Ohtani will need to perform at an All-Star level in both facets of his game to help the team overcome opponents like the Astros going forward.

Edited by Jason Birkelbach