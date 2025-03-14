WATCH: Shohei Ohtani receives hero's welcome with special walkout song ahead of Tokyo Series 2025 with Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani got a hero's welcome from fans in Tokyo as he walked onto the field for team workouts. Local fans stood to cheer the Japanese sensation as he made a grand entrance at Tokyo Dome.

As Ohtani jogged onto the field to join his teammates, the theme song “The Show Goes On” roared on the stadium’s sound system, welcoming the hometown hero.

An X post by Dodgers Nation captured the moment:

Shohei Ohtani and company are getting set to face the Chicago Cubs in their two-game season-opening set in Tokyo. The first game will take place on Mar. 18, with the second the following day.

While Ohtani is expected to be in the lineup, he’ll likely draw into the designated hitter role. Ohtani is not yet ready to pitch, leaving him as the Dodgers’ DH for the time being. Nevertheless, Japanese hurlers Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Roki Sasaki could see action on the mound.

In the meantime, both the Cubs and Dodgers will play two exhibition games leading up to their big Opening Day showdown. The Cubs will take on the Hanshin Tigers on Mar. 15 and the Yomiuri Giants the next day. The Dodgers will play the Giants on Mar. 15 and the Tigers on Mar. 16.

Shohei Ohtani and Japanese teammates looking forward to Tokyo Series

Shohei Ohtani and his Japanese teammates are looking forward to playing in front of their home fans. The trio of Ohtani, Yamamoto and Sasaki have drawn tremendous interest from Japanese fans and media as they get ready to take part in the 2025 Tokyo Series.

MLB.com captured Yamamoto’s feelings via translator Will Ireton:

“I really feel the excitement of the country with the games being played here. I’m looking forward to pitching in front of the fans.”

Similarly, Ohtani expressed his feelings, hoping that fans and teammates have a good time in Tokyo. Ohtani stated:

“I’m sure my teammates are enjoying Japan right now, and I hope they continue to do so. I hope that the fans get to see my teammates enjoy Japan.”

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts emphasized the importance of the Tokyo Series beyond having a good time in Japan. Roberts stated:

“There's a lot of significance playing here in Tokyo. It's an opportunity for the Dodgers and the Cubs - Major League Baseball - to come to the great city of Tokyo and play a couple of ballgames. In one sense, it's just two baseball games, but in the global sense … it's a big opportunity for all of us."

The Dodgers and Cubs hope to get their seasons off on the right foot as they look to delight Japanese fans and help the MLB boost its global reach.

