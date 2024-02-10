[WATCH] Shohei Ohtani's endearing side emerges as $700 million star mimics beloved pet dog Decoy in Dodgers Spring Training

In a heartwarming moment captured by cameras during a Dodgers training session, Shohei Ohtani, the star player with a $700 million contract, showcased his endearing side as he mimicked his beloved pet dog, Decoy.

This delightful revelation comes after Ohtani had kept the name of his furry friend under wraps for some time. The mystery surrounding the canine companion gained attention when the dog made an appearance alongside Ohtani as he accepted his 2023 American League MVP Award. Speculation arose, linking the dog’s name to potential team choices in free agency before he signed his record-breaking contract with the Dodgers.

Shohei Ohtani’s dog’s name was revealed shortly before his signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

However, the ongoing mystery was resolved a couple of months ago, unveiling that Shohei Ohtani’s dog is named Dekopin, which translates to flicking someone’s forehead in Japanese. In a considerate move, Ohtani opted to affectionately call him Decoy for the benefit of his American audience, recognizing the potential difficulty in pronouncing the original name.

Ohtani’s dog is named Dekopin, which translates to flicking someone’s forehead in Japanese

The Los Angeles Dodgers’ recently acquired star shared this endearing moment during what seemed to be a routine training session, providing fans with a glimpse into the playful and light-hearted side of the $700 million athlete. Ohtani, known for his exceptional talents on the field, revealed a charming and relatable aspect of his personality as he emulated the antics of his furry companion.

As the heartwarming video circulates, fans are treated not only to Ohtani’s prowess in baseball but also to the genuine and affectionate bond he shares with his four-legged friend. While the dog named Decoy may not be signing any multi-million dollar contracts, for the time being, he remains the sole Dodger in the Ohtani household, bringing joy and laughter to the baseball superstar’s life both on and off the baseball field.

