WATCH: Shohei Ohtani's first Dodgers home run ball sends one lucky fan delirious at Dodger Stadium

Shohei Ohtani is coming off his first home run with the boys in blue, and Dodgers fans can't get enough of the exciting moment. The two-way star finally got to swing his bat for a home run that got the entire Dodger stadium on their feet.

One fan was the luckiest among all, as she happened to get Ohtani's milestone home run ball. It was indeed a special moment for Ohtani and the Dodgers squad. However, the lucky person who got the ball gleamed with excitement.

Here's a look at the fan celebrating after getting a hold of Ohtani's home run ball.

Fans waited eagerly for this moment as it was special being the first in the Dodgers uniform. Ohtani's home run helped the team win as they swept the Giants in their three-game series. The Dodgers star also scored with an incredible run from first base from a shot that came off the bat from Will Smith.

The Dodgers recorded their seventh victory and their fourth straight in nine games. It was just the beginning of many more to come from Shohei Ohtani.

“It's a very special ball" - Shohei Ohtani requests fan for home run ball as a memento

Shohei Ohtani requested the fan for the home run ball to keep as a memento. Despite smashing several home runs in his career, this one came in after a lot of work and pressure. It took a while for him to get here, and he wanted something to remember forever.

“It’s a very special ball, a lot of feelings toward it, I'm very grateful that it’s back,” Shohei Ohtani said.

Ohtani offered the Dodgers fan two caps, one bat, and another ball as part of an exchange.

It is evident that the 29-year-old has been stressed over the past few weeks, especially after his interpreter was fired due to a gambling scandal.

Despite several issues, he managed to get going with his performance. Ohtani is slashing a .270 average with a .749 OPS. The slugger has three walks, four RBIs, and 10 hits in 37 at-bats. He also drove in seven runs and 10 hits in nine games.

It will be interesting to see if Ohtani can continue his good form and justify his price tag.

