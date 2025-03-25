Watch: Shohei Ohtani’s hilarious response to former teammate’s edgy new hairstyle goes viral

Japanese superstar Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Dodgers are currently facing off in a three-game spring training series against the Los Angeles Angels. The Dodgers opened the series with a 7-1 victory over the Angels at Dodger Stadium on Sunday.

Ohtani had one at-bat in the game but did not record a hit, drawing one walk instead. The teams continued their series with the second game on Monday at Angel Stadium.

During the matchup, Shohei Ohtani was seen sharing a friendly moment with his former teammate and Angels outfielder Mickey Moniak.

Here’s the clip of the moment:

In the video, Shohei Ohtani and Mickey Moniak can be seen approaching each other and exchanging greetings. Moniak then lifts his cap to reveal his new haircut to Ohtani.

Ohtani appeared happy upon seeing his friend’s new look and playfully rubbed Moniak’s head before jogging back to his position. The Angels went on to secure a 5-4 victory over the Dodgers.

The Dodgers are coming off their two-game Tokyo Series against the Chicago Cubs to start the 2025 regular season. They swept the Cubs with 4-1 and 6-3 victories, returning to the U.S. undefeated.

Dodgers manager opens up about Shohei Ohtani’s return to the mound

Shohei Ohtani, who last pitched in the 2023 season, is set to return to the mound in 2025. Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, who wants Ohtani to be fully ready later in the season when the team’s pitching depth is most tested, discussed his return, saying (via MLB.com):

“This is a long-term play for Shohei’s well-being also. So making sure that we're as cautious and careful as we possibly can [be]. And, yeah, for 2025, the most important piece of this is having him be able to do both through the end of the season, through October.”

“Given what he’s gone through, keeping his arm going, I think that's kind of fair. But I don't know what that looks like as far as leadership. I'm not going to try to prognosticate, but I think that it's a fair take.”

Roberts also revealed that Ohtani, who hasn’t taken batting practice since February 25, is set to throw a bullpen session on Saturday.

