WATCH: Shohei Ohtani's pranking spree continues with Dodgers manager

Japanese two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani continues his pranking spree with Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts. Ohtani often enjoys being involved in pranks, whether as the target or the mastermind behind the mischief.

Fans got a glimpse of Ohtani’s playful side in May 2024 when he pranked Roberts, who had been expecting a real car as a gift, by surprising him with a toy Porsche instead. Recently, Ohtani pulled off another similar prank on Roberts involving a car.

The LA Dodgers posted a clip of the prank on X, showing Roberts entering a parking lot in search of his car. He first spots a kid-sized Porsche and clicks a selfie before looking for his car, a BMW.

Upon realizing what was happening, he burst into laughter confronting the camera person recording the entire incident.

“Oh my god, I bet you guys got good footage of me," Roberts said. "Oh my god. I was like, what is going on? Shohei got me. Shohei's behind this? Are you freaking kidding me? I said I wanted a car, so he came through.”

Roberts also had a challenge for Ohtani as he said:

"All right, Shohei, you're next. You're in trouble. Yeah. That's so good.”

Roberts initially tried to unlock a BMW before eventually realizing that the miniature toy car was the one Shohei Ohtani had brought for him. Ohtani even took a photo while sitting on the toy car, which his manager later recreated.

Shohei Ohtani first pranked Dave Roberts after breaking his home run record

Last year, Shohei Ohtani told Dave Roberts that he would bring him a car when he surpassed his record for the most home runs by a Japanese-born player in Los Angeles Dodgers franchise history. Ohtani did break the record—and he kept his word about gifting a car to Roberts.

However, it wasn’t quite what Roberts was expecting when he received a toy Porsche from Ohtani.

“He said he wanted a car. I’m glad he’s happy. He got a car,” Ohtani said through translator Will Ireton at the time (via MLB.com).

Dave Roberts had set a seven-home run record with the Dodgers during his tenure with the team from 2002 to 2004. Ohtani broke that record in just 34 games with the Dodgers.

