WATCH: Shohei Ohtani’s priceless reaction to dog Decoy leaping out of coach post-MVP announcement goes viral

LA Dodgers slugger Shohei Ohtani won the 2024 NL MVP award unanimously, beating New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor and Arizona Diamondbacks star Ketel Marte. This was Ohtani's first MVP in the National League after winning two previously in the American League with the LA Angels.

Moreover, this was also the first time, that he won the honor solely on his hitting numbers, playing as a designated hitter all year, as he rehabs from his elbow injury restricting him from pitching until 2025.

For the MVP announcement, Ohtani had his wife Mamiko Tananko and the now famous pet Decoy sitting on the couch. As soon as Ohtani was announced the winner by teammate Clayton Kershaw, Decoy jumped out of the sofa and went out of the frame of camera. The Dodgers star has a priceless reaction before continuing to celebrate the moment.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Shohei Ohtani hails team effort for his MVP award

MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers-Championship Celebration - Source: Imagn

There's only so much one player can do when it comes to baseball. Six years with the Angels, including two MVP years, but still Ohtani never went to the postseason. That's why in the 2023 offseason, he signed with the Dodgers to get a taste of what it's like to play in October when things matter most.

His maiden postseason appearance turned out to be fruitful as he went on to win his first World Series, after ending the regular season by becoming the first player to enter the exclusive 50-50 club (50 home runs and 50 stolen bases).

“I’m just representing the Dodgers,” Ohtani said via interpreter Matt Hidaka. “It was a complete team effort. I wouldn’t have been able to receive this award if it weren’t for my teammates. If we didn’t play as a team, we would not have gotten to the playoffs or won the World Series. So I take this as representing a team, receiving this award.”

With a mammoth 10-year, $700 million contract signed with the Dodgers, it's expected he'll be there in the postseason many times in the coming years.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback