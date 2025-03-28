Watch: Shohei Ohtani's solo blast against Tigers brings out epic reactions from Tom Hanks and Magic Johnson 

Just like he lit up his home crowd in Tokyo, Shohei Ohtani brought smiles and cheers to Dodger Stadium with a towering homer on Thursday night. The reigning World Series champions started their home campaign in style with a 5-4 win over the Detroit Tigers. Some of the biggest celebrities were in attendance as they got a glimpse of the generational player in action.

Barring the top three from the Dodgers – Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman – everyone else contributed at the plate in the first half of the game. Tommy Edman hit a solo home run of his own before Teoscar Hernandez hit a three-run blast to give his team the lead in the bottom of the fifth innings.

With the score 4-3, Ohtani came out to the plate in the bottom of the seventh against Brennan Hanifee. On a full count and 95 mph sinker, the 30-year-old hit an opposite field shot that stretched the LA Dodgers' lead and sent the home crowd into instant jubilation.

Seated in the stands was Hollywood superstar Tom Hanks alongside his son Colin. Hanks, who is known to be a big baseball fan and even featured as Jimmy Dugan in the 1992 film "A League of Their Own", was also keeping score himself. When Ohtani went yard, the camera spotted him celebrating with others in his box, sending out some jubilant high-fives.

Also seated behind the home plate was NBA great and LA Dodgers part-owner Magic Johnson. During the sale of the team back in 2012, Johnson had invested $50 million, thus continuing his spree of owning stakes in sports teams. The LA Lakers legend was also seen high-fiving others seated around him with a beaming smile on his face.

Shohei Ohtani says hit came at the 'right time'

With a starter like reigning AL Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal, the LA Dodgers managed well to force him to an early leave from the mound at 80 pitches. Once they consolidated their lead through Hernandez and Ohtani's blasts, it was left to their strong bullpen arms to earn them the victory, and they did, earning just two runs behind Blake Snell to give the starter the win.

Ohtani complimented them postgame while adding that his blast came at the right time.

“It was a close game and I managed to hit one at the right time,” Ohtani said. “Our bullpen did a good job of closing out the game. I just tried to keep it simple and swing at strikes. I would’ve been completely OK with a walk. I laid off pitches outside the zone."

The three-time MVP has started in the best way possible, currently hitting at .417 with five hits and two solo home runs.

