WATCH: Shohei Ohtani's teammates Kike Hernández, Yoshinobu Yamamoto & others turn Kendama challenge into laughter fest ahead of Tokyo Series

The Los Angeles Dodgers are preparing for the 2025 season with the reigning World Series winners starting the regular season against the Chicago Cubs in Japan.

The Dodgers will play exhibition games in Japan before taking on the Cubs at the Tokyo Dome in a two-game series to start their regular season earlier than other teams.

Ahead of their two-game series, Japanese superstar Shohei Ohtani's Dodgers teammates tried their hand at Kendama, a Japanese toy. While Yoshinobu Yamamoto aced the skill challenge, Kike Hernandez struggled to keep up with his teammates in a hilarious video shared by the Dodgers on X.

"We put the guys' Kendama skills to the test ahead of the Tokyo Series," Dodgers captioned the post.

Shohei Ohtani will be the biggest attraction during the Dodgers' Tokyo Series in his native land. However, the fans will also flock for his compatriot and Japanese ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who will take the mound for Game 1 of the series.

Yamamoto will be up against fellow Japanese ace Shota Imanaga, who had an impressive rookie year for the Cubs in 2024.

Shohei Ohtani's Japanese teammate Roki Sasaki set for MLB debut in Japan

While Shohei Ohtani will be the biggest attraction for the Japanese fans in the Tokyo Series, the addition of Roki Sasaki in the offseason has also created a buzz among Dodgers fans.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts confirmed that the young Japanese ace will be making his MLB debut against the Cubs in Game 2 of the Tokyo Series at Tokyo Dome on March 19.

“To follow up Yoshi with Roki I think it’s just a great story,” said manager Dave Roberts.“He earned the spot.”

The 23-year-old pitcher, who has caught the eye with his deceptive splitter, is excited to make his major league debut in Japan.

“To be able to pitch in Japan is going to be a really special and unique opportunity,” Sasaki said. “Obviously, being able to pitch in the Major Leagues is something that I’ve worked for a long time to be able to do. So I’m really excited.”

Sasaki made the second Spring Training start on Tuesday against the Cleveland Guardians, shutting out the team in his four innings by allowing one hit and striking out two batters.

