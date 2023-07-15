WATCH: Shohei Ohtani seeks explanation from plate umpire after apparent strike was called a ball

Friday’s game between the Los Angeles Angels and the Houston Astros witnessed yet another blunder by the umpire, which infuriated Shohei Ohtani. The umpire called an apparent strike on a ball. Soon, Ohtani was spotted seeking an explanation from the plate umpire, as the pitch was neither up or down.

MLB umpires have been under scrutiny for quite some time now, thanks to the emergence of robot umpires. However, recently, umpires have been inaccurately calling balls and strikes. Despite considering room for human error, these kinds of mistakes cannot be totally overlooked.

Such occurrences have become a regular feature in the league, though. The question remains whether Commissioner Rob Manfred and Major League Baseball will take any measures in response to address these concerns and improve the situation.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jomboy Media posted about the incident that took place during the game, involving Shohei Ohtani asking for explanation from the plate umpire about calling an apparent strike on a ball.

Here's the video:

“Umpire says the pitch was both up and in. Box disagrees with both” – the post read.

Friday’s game ended 7-5 in favour of the Houston Astros. Shohei Ohtani gave away four runs from the mound and could not deliver from the home plate later in the game. With two more games remaining in the series, Angels fans will hope for their team to turn things around.

Does Shohei Ohtani have a future with Los Angeles Angels?

Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Following Ohtani’s third consecutive All-Star Game, the two-way star is 7-4 with a 3.32 ERA, a 1.096 WHIP and 132 strikeouts in 17 starts this season.

Ohtani is the top prospect to secure the American League Most Valuable Player award this season. It will be the second time in three seasons if he bags it. He also secured the AL Rookie of the Year award in his debut MLB season in 2018.

Shohei Ohtani received global recognition during the All-Star festivities that took place in Seattle. As the two-way phenom returned from the All-Star break, questions about his future with the Los Angeles Angels have once again resumed.

Ohtani would be a free agent this winter, and it's being speculated that with minimal chances of making it to the playoffs, the Angels could look forward to trading him.

With the team facing back-to-back injury issues, fans can only speculate what can go wrong with the team next.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault