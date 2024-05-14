WATCH: Shohei Ohtani seen throwing at Oracle Park prior to Dodgers matchup against Giants

Last September, Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani underwent surgery to repair his torn UCL in his throwing arm. The surgery was a success, but it meant he would not be on the mound for the 2024 season.

While he will not return to the mound until the 2025 season, that is not stopping him from getting his work in. Ohtani was seen throwing in the bullpen prior to Tuesday's matchup with the San Francisco Giants.

Watch the clip below, courtesy of Dodgers Nation:

Ohtani is starting to stretch himself out. Next season, when he returns to the mounds, the Blue Crew will have one scary rotation behind Ohtnai, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and Tyler Glasnow.

Ohtani throwing is a great sign for multiple reasons. One of the biggest is that he feels healthy enough to get out there. The second is that he was recently lifted from Saturday's game with back tightness, but that does not look to be bugging him.

Could Shohei Ohtani see some outfield work with this season?

Shohei Ohtani being spotted throwing in the bullpen is a great sign for Dodgers fans. He is starting a throwing program for the 2025 season and is likely eager to return to being a starting pitcher.

In spring training, Ohtani was seen with an outfielder's glove. There were rumors that he could work his way to getting some reps in the outfield later into the season.

When asked if Ohtani would play the outfield at some point, manager Dave Martinez did not completely rule it out. He stated it was a conversation the two would have throughout the season.

If Ohtani feels healthy enough, Martinez could certainly run Ohtani out there for a few games. However, the outfield is quite sound with players like Andy Pages, Teoscar Hernandez, and James Outman.

