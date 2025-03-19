  • home icon
WATCH: Shohei Ohtani sends crowd into frenzy with first homer in Japan as Dodgers pile on Cubs

By Zachary Roberts
Modified Mar 19, 2025 12:01 GMT
MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago Cubs - Source: Imagn
WATCH: Shohei Ohtani sends crowd into frenzy with first homer in Japan as Dodgers pile on Cubs

On Wednesday, Shohei Ohtani did what the slugging superstar normally does: blasted a home run out of the park. This time, however, he did it in a meaningful game in Japan for the first time since he played in the NPB.

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs are in Japan for the Tokyo Series to kick off the MLB season about a week early, and they have delivered some thrills for the fans.

That includes a home run by the most beloved athlete in the country, perhaps ever as well, in Japan. Ohtani is a superstar, and he delivered the fans what they were looking for on Wednesday.

Ohtani got a fastball almost down the middle from Nate Pearson on a 2-2 count and he didn't miss it. It did hit the top of the wall and had to be reviewed, but it was determined to have left the park and it added a run to the Dodgers tally, pushing their lead to 6-2.

BaseballSavant did not have the Statcast metrics on this home run, including the exit velocity, distance, and whether or not it would've been a home run in other parks. Nonetheless, it was Ohtani's first this season after hitting 53 last season.

Shohei Ohtani admitted to nerves in Japan opener

If his earlier home run was any indication, the nerves are gone for Shohei Ohtani. He admitted after Tuesday's victory that he was actually nervous to play for the first time in a long time.

Shohei Ohtani was nervous (Imagn)
Shohei Ohtani was nervous (Imagn)

He responded with two hits including a double and scored two runs. He said, via ESPN:

"It's been a while since I felt this nervous playing a game. It took me four or five innings."

His manager Dave Roberts echoed that sentiment:

"I don't think I've ever seen Shohei nervous. But one thing I did notice was how emotional he got during the Japanese national anthem. I thought that was telling."

The Dodgers rode a three-run rally in the fifth led by Ohtani's single to break the game open en route to a 4-1 win. On Wednesday, they used Ohtani's homer to build up a substantial lead (6-3 in the sixth at the time of writing).

After today's game, the Dodgers and Cubs will both go back home and wait for the March 27 Opening Day in the United States.

Edited by Rajdeep Barman
