WATCH: Shohei Ohtani slams his helmet in the dugout after Angels lose vs Pirates

Superstar Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels was evidently upset in the bench on Saturday during the team's defeat to the Pittsburgh Pirates. Ohtani was kept hitless in the 3-0 loss, and following a poor at-bat, the slugger was spotted venting his resentment on his helmet.

Ohtani then smashed his helmet after pulling off his elbow pad and slamming it to the ground. However, things didn't go as planned, and he ultimately took a ricochet hit to the ear.

It was quite unusual to see Ohtani like that, as he's always very calm on the field.

Ohtani failed to reach base in any of his four at-bats against Pittsburgh, striking out on three of them. He briefly lost his composure due to his inability to reach base, but later in the game, he could be seen grinning in the dugout.

Shohei Ohtani quiet on trade conversations

The next MLB trade deadline is approaching, and everyone is waiting to see if the Angels will trade Shohei Ohtani.

Ohtani, who has long been mute in the face of trade rumors, has not revealed the details of his discussions with the Angels over an extension or a trade

"I've never really had any talks like that. I see Perry maybe once a week in the clubhouse, and we never really had any conversations," said Ohtani.

Ohtani, who was regarded early on as a premier two-way player, was selected first overall by the Fighters in the 2012 draft. He was an outfielder and pitcher with the Fighters in the NPB from 2013 to 2017, where he helped them win the 2016 Japan Series.

After the 2017 campaign, the Fighters released Ohtani to MLB, where he signed with the Angels and promptly won the 2018 American League (AL) Rookie of the Year Award.

