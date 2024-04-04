WATCH: Shohei Ohtani smashes first home run in Dodger blue

Two-way superstar and reigning AL MVP Shohei Ohtani finally came to the party as he swung his first home run of the 2024 season, and the first of his Dodgers career. On Thursday's game against the San Francisco Giants, Ohtani smacked a 3-1 pitch by Taylor Rogers to the right field stands. The crowd at Dodger Stadium erupted in joy as the team took a 5-3 lead in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Home runs have been hard to come by Ohtani until now. This was his first home run in his ninth game of the season. But the crowd could sense that a flurry of HRs would be coming from the plate sooner or later.

The Dodgers have now taken a commanding 5-3 lead heading into the top of the eighth. Earlier in the game, Miguel Rojas crushed the ball to the stands for two runs. Will Smith and Teoscar Hernandez also contributed, with an RBI each.

On the mound, Tyler Glasnow had a good outing. He only gave up three earned runs in six innings, in which he allowed four hits, issued two walks and got seven strikeouts.

Dave Roberts is not worried about Shohei Ohtani's form

Coming into this game, Shohei Ohtani was only hitting .242 – a subpar performance by his lofty standards – with no home runs to his name as he struggled to get powerful hits from the plate.

Many fans were worried given Ohtani's dismal start to the season; however, not manager Dave Roberts. The manager has full belief in his star player and believes he will catch his rhythm soon:

“He’s very talented,” Roberts said. “The hits, the slug, all of that will pass… The most important thing is that he is healthy and plays good baseball.”

Off the field, Shohei Ohtani has been embroiled in betting allegations against his former interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara. A couple of weeks ago, on Monday, Ohtani clarified his non-participation in any betting activity and claimed Ippei was "telling lies."

He also mentioned that he was "saddened" to learn about the development and added that he would cooperate in the investigation. MLB has already started to look into the allegations made and even federal investigators are looking into alleged betting operations in Orange County.

