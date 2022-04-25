Watch: Shohei Ohtani strikes out after a controversial decision by umpire

Shohei Ohtani felt that he was robbed. In the bottom of the ninth, with the Los Angeles Angels trailing the Baltimore Orioles by one, Ohtani was up 3-0 in the count with one out.

The pitcher, Jorge Lopez, clearly looking to avoid being another victim of the 2021 AL MVP's power, threw a fastball that looked to be outside. However, as Ohtani headed towards first base, the home plate umpire shocked the crowd by calling a strike.

Shohei Ohtani would go on to strikeout and the Los Angeles Angels would lose the game 5-4.

Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia Ump calls ball four a strike on Shohei Ohtani in a huge spot. Shohei ended up striking out Ump calls ball four a strike on Shohei Ohtani in a huge spot. Shohei ended up striking out https://t.co/01Vr3kWoJw

Ohtani is just the latest victim in bad calls from MLB umpires. This has been something the league has struggled with since its inception, relying on the eyes of umpires to register strikes and balls on two planes of motion.

The term "human error" is something that has often been thrown around. However, Major League umpires bear little to no accountability. Umpires are rarely disciplined by the league and do not have to take interviews with the press. This is due partially to the umpire's union as well as the sheer number of games that drown out bad calls. Famously bad umpire Angel Hernandez was actually able to sue MLB when he was passed over for an opportunity to umpire a World Series game.

Ben Verlander @BenVerlander Still can’t believe this was called a strike on Shohei Ohtani.



Massive spot in the game and certainly could’ve changed the outcome. Of course he bites his tongue and handles it graciously… But COME ON!



Still can’t believe this was called a strike on Shohei Ohtani. Massive spot in the game and certainly could’ve changed the outcome. Of course he bites his tongue and handles it graciously… But COME ON! https://t.co/oZI01TR2ze

This latest development adds fuel to the fire that is the desire to further allow technology into the game of baseball. An automated digital strike zone is in the beta test phase of its implementation into baseball games.

The automated strike zone, theoretically, will allow for less strike zone variance for umpires resulting in fewer instances like the one experienced by Ohtani. It's a delicate balance between technology and pacing not unlike as experienced baseball's addition of replay reviews. However, fewer instances like Ohtani's will be better for the game, regardless of how the league gets there.

