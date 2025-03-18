WATCH: Shohei Ohtani takes center stage with Japanese stars in chilling Cubs vs Dodgers Tokyo Series promo

Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Dodgers will commence their MLB season with a two-game series against the Chicago Cubs at the Tokyo Dome on Monday as part of the Tokyo Series.

The Japanese phenom featured heavily in a chilling promo shared by MLB Network on their social media platforms. The promo also featured ONE OK ROCK's hit single 'Nasty' from their album DETOX, released earlier this year.

The promo also featured new Dodgers singing Roki Sasaki, who was signed by the reigning World Series winners in the offseason. He will make his MLB debut in Game 2 of the series on Tuesday.

The two-game series marks the first time Shohei Ohtani will play in Japan since signing for the Los Angeles Angels in 2018, ending his five-year stint with Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters in the NPB.

Despite moving to the States, Ohtani's reputation continued to grow in his homeland and the three-time MVP returns to Japan as arguably the biggest name in baseball.

Shohei Ohtani feels the responsibility of inspiring kids on his return to Japan for Dodgers vs Cubs showdown

Fans have been flocking to the Tokyo Dome to catch a glimpse of Shohei Ohtani in action for the Dodgers. The three-time MVP is an inspiration for Japanese fans and the Dodgers superstar feels the responsibility of it all.

"It really means a lot to me when kids who play baseball say they want to be like Shohei Ohtani. This has happened a lot both when I played in Japan and after I started playing in America," Ohtani said. "I feel a strong responsibility to make sure I don't let those kids down."

The Japanese superstar's two-way ability has drawn comparison to MLB icon Babe Ruth. Shohei Ohtani acknowledged the comparison and hailed it as a special feeling.

"Babe Ruth is definitely one of the players I respect, so being compared to or used as an example alongside such a player is something I always feel is very special for me," Ohtani said.

While fans won't be able to watch Shohei Ohtani pitch in the Tokyo Series as he will continue to feature as a designated hitter, Ohtani is expected to make his pitching debut for the Dodgers later this year, reportedly sometime in May or June.

For, now, the Japanese phenom's hitting will be the center of attraction at the Tokyo Dome in the series opener against the Cubs on Monday.

