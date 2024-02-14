Watch: Shohei Ohtani tumbles to the ground while going 'game speed' during practice

In a delightful Spring Training blooper, the Los Angeles Dodgers’ two-way, Shohei Ohtani, found himself on the ground after a spirited attempt at a training sprint in Arizona. The Japanese sensation, who recently joined the Dodgers from the Angels, emerged unscathed from the tumble while sharing laughs with teammates right after the incident.

Expand Tweet

The lighthearted moment captured during the Spring Training session exemplifies Ohtani’s easygoing nature and camaraderie with his new team. Despite the fall, it’s evident that Ohtani is embracing the Spring Training atmosphere with enthusiasm and a sense of humor.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Shohei Ohtani arrives at Spring Training focused on hitting for upcoming season

Transitioning from the Los Angeles Angels to the Dodgers, Ohtani arrived at the Spring Training complex, donning the iconic Dodgers blue for the first time. Having undergone elbow surgery during the offseason, Ohtani is set to focus on hitting in the upcoming season, reinforcing the Dodgers‘ lineup alongside stars like Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts.

During a press conference on his first day at the Los Angeles Dodgers' Spring Training, Ohtani expressed his feelings about being a rookie again. Through his interpreter, Ohatni conveyed his excitement about the new team and the fresh experience, emphasizing his commitment to building strong bonds with teammates:

"I feel like there’s not just one level, but several levels ahead offensive-wise [...] My next level is facing live arms."

As Shohei Ohtani embraces the challenges of his new journey with the Dodgers, his positive attitude and dedication to his craft are evident. The Dodgers, having surpassed a billion dollars in offseason signings with the additions of Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto, are poised for an exciting season, aiming to clinch the World Series title.

While the lighthearted tumble may be a brief hiccup, Shohei Ohtani’s impact on the Dodgers promises to be substantial, both on and off the field, as he adds his unique flair to the team’s pursuit of success in the 2024 MLB season.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.