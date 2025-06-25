WATCH: Spencer Strider had some words for Juan Soto after the Mets superstar questioned the strikeout

The Atlanta Braves rallied from behind to win 7-4 against the New York Mets on Tuesday night. Their starter, Spencer Strider, got the win from the mound. He had some stern words for Mets' Juan Soto during his final at-bat.

The incident occurred at the bottom of the fifth inning. Juan Soto, who had been walked in his previous two at-bats, came to the plate with 2 outs and no runners on base. Strider had earned three runs in the previous innings, and the Braves' lineup was scoreless at this point.

On a full count, Strider pitched a 96 mph fastball, which seemed to just hit the bottom left corner of the strike zone. Soto wasn't happy with the on-field call and expressed his displeasure to home plate umpire Adam Hamari. Strider, who was back in the Braves' dugout, mouthed a few words to the Dominican batter.

"It was right down the middle," he repeated shaking his head.

The Braves were able to rebound from the 3-0 deficit in the very next frame. Atlanta chased Huascar Brazoban and Jose Castillo out of the game for a five-run top of the sixth. They added two insurance runs in the eighth inning to secure the win.

Strider pitched 5.0 innings, earning three runs on 2 hits and 3 walks. He got 8 strikeouts during the game. He has improved to a 3-5, 4.07 ERA record this season, which is below his usual standard.

Soto went 0-for-2 during the game, thanks to his two walks. He is batting with a .253 average, has batted in 43 runs and hit 17 home runs with .876 OPS.

Mets lose 10th time in 11 games, Carlos Mendoza says team 'not happy'

The bullpen meltdown behind starter Frankie Montas on Tuesday properly sums up the recent stretch of games for the Mets. They have lost five straight home games at Citi Field and are 1-10 since their series against the Tampa Bay Rays. There is some amount of concern for Carlos Mendoza and his troops as they look to steady the ship.

“We’re not happy with the results,’’ Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said. “We’re going through it right now. We’ve got to pay attention to details. We’ll get there.’’

Mets would hope to avoid the second straight series sweep against the Braves in two weeks. While they once had the lead, they are now 1.5 games behind the Philadelphia Phillies in the NL East lead.

